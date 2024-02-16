Donovan Mitchell is easily one of the top rising stars in today's NBA and has a car collection to match. The Cleveland Cavaliers guard has been a steady scoring presence whether in Utah or in Cleveland.

Thus far, Mitchell is a five-time All-Star, onetime All-NBA Second Team selection, an All-Rookie First Team player, and an NBA slam dunk contest champion. As the main guard for the Cavaliers, Mitchell is easily one of the franchise cornerstones for a team that's trying to bounce back to playoff relevancy since LeBron James' second departure.

But while Mitchell has been showcasing his skills on the court, have you ever wondered what kind of cars a guy like him owns? Well, wonder no more. This article features Donovan Mitchell's incredible $918K car collection, with photos.

Mitchell has been a vital cog for the teams he played for during his ongoing NBA career. Aside from being a rising player in the NBA, there's no question that the five-time All-Star is also raking in lucrative paychecks.

Based on Celebrity Net Worth, Mitchell has a net worth of around $20 million. With plenty of extra cash to spare, it isn't surprising that Mitchell has decided to splurge on a few cars to fill up his garage. According to sources, Mitchell's car collection is composed of a few luxury sedans and a handful of premium SUVs.

7. Dodge Charger Daytona

The cheapest car in Mitchell's collection is the luxury muscle car Dodge Charger Daytona. Although it is the cheapest at $44,995, it's surely far from being a slouch. Powered by a 6.4-liter V8 engine, the Dodge Charger Daytona produces 485 horsepower and 475 pound-feet of torque.

It's also capable of going as fast as 185 mph thanks to its eight-speed automatic transmission that also allows it to go from 0 to 60 mph in just a little over four seconds. Originally built for the high-speed NASCAR competition, the Dodge Charger Daytona boasts of elite design and performance.

6. Jeep Wrangler Rubicon

Next up on this list is the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon at $73,500. Designed with a 6.4-liter V8 engine, the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon can produce 470 horsepower and 470 pound-feet of torque. Moreover, Mitchell should have no problems going on long road trips with this vehicle.

Thanks to its offroad capabilities, the five-time All-Star should easily be able to pass through some of the most unforgiving terrains. It's indeed a practical vehicle for anyone who loves to explore some uncharted roads.

5. Mercedes-Benz S-Class

Considered to be an icon of luxury, the Mercedes-Benz S-Class boasts a luxurious design that combines it with modern technology. With a nine-speed automatic transmission, Mitchell should have no problems going from 0 to 60 mph in just five seconds.

In addition to this, the Mercedes-Benz S-Class can also go as fast as 155 mph. At $94,250, it is easily one of the most coveted vehicles in Mitchell's garage.

4. Land Rover Range Rover Sport SVR

Easily one of the most powerful SUVs in the market, the $115,850 Land Rover Range Rover Sport SVR surely deserves a place in Mitchell's collection. Its 5.0-liter Supercharged V8 engine allows the SUV to produce 575 horsepower and 516 pound-feet of torque.

In addition to this, not a lot of SUVs in the market can match the speed of the Land Rover Range Rover Sport SVR. In fact, it's capable of reaching a maximum speed of 176 mph.

3. Land Rover Range Rover SV Autobiography

Mitchell surely loves Land Rovers. Aside from the Land Rover Range Rover Sport SVR, the five-time All-Star also owns a Land Rover Range Rover SV Autobiography, which is valued at $178,500 in the market.

In terms of power, the Land Rover Range Rover SV Autobiography doesn't fall short, producing 557 horsepower thanks to its 5.0-liter Supercharged V8 engine. Moreover, the premium SUV is also lauded for its style with a well-designed interior and exterior.

2. Lamborghini Huracan

With Mitchell stamping his class in the NBA, he can certainly do the same on the streets with his much-coveted Lamborghini Huracan. Staying true to the brand, not a lot of sports cars in the market can match the $203,674 masterpiece in terms of style and performance.

With a seven-speed automated manual transmission, the Lamborghini Huracan can reach a top speed of 202 mph. It also can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in just a little over two seconds.

1. Lamborghini Urus

Valued at $207,326, the Lamborghini Urus is easily the most-expensive car in Mitchell's collection. The second Lamborghini in Mitchell's garage, it isn't a sports car.

However, the Lamborghini Urus is a premium SUV that stands out on the streets. With a 4.0-liter Twin-Turbo V8 engine, it can produce 641 horsepower. Moreover, the Lamborghini Urus can also peak at 190 mph. It's a top-tier vehicle fit for an elite player like Mitchell.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Donovan Mitchell's incredible $918K car collection.