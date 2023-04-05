Donovan Mitchell is one of the younger faces taking over the NBA. After starring in his first five seasons with the Utah Jazz, Mitchell is now turning into a legitimate superstar with the Cleveland Cavaliers after a blockbuster trade in the summer of 2022. With Mitchell in the fold, the Cavs are officially back in the playoffs (they lost in the play-in tournament in 2022) for the first time since LeBron James’ second departure. But in this piece, let’s look at Donovan Mitchell’s Net Worth in 2023.

Donovan Mitchell’s net worth in 2023 (estimate): $20 million

Donovan Mitchell’s net worth in 2023 is estimated to be around $20 million. This is according to multiple sources such as Celebrity Net Worth and Wealthy Gorilla.

The Elmsford, New York, native is the top gunner for the Cavs after playing alongside Rudy Gobert with the Jazz for five seasons. That came after he starred at the University of Louisville.

Mitchell played two years of college ball at Louisville. He only averaged 7.4 points, 1.7 assists, and 3.4 rebounds in his freshman year and only started five games.

However, in his sophomore year, Mitchell exploded with averages of 15.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 2.7 assists en route to being named as part of the All-ACC First Team. He then declared for the 2017 NBA Draft following his second year.

Donovan Mitchell was selected with the 13th overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft by the Denver Nuggets. He was then traded to Utah for the 24th pick and Trey Lyles. His rookie salary was for four years, $14.5 million.

Mitchell immediately emerged as the Jazz’s top offensive option, averaging 20.5 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 3.7 assists in his rookie year. He also won the 2018 NBA Slam Dunk Contest during the NBA All-Star Weekend.

After a number of off-court antics in regards to Ben Simmons and Donovan Mitchell’s campaign for Rookie of the Year, Mitchell eventually lost to Simmons. Despite not winning the award, he was still named to the All-Rookie First Team.

Donovan Mitchell, nicknamed “Spida,” continued to improve during his first few years in the NBA. This is why in the 2019-2020 NBA season he was selected as an NBA All-Star for the first time in his career.

Mitchell averaged 24.0 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 4.3 assists during his maiden All-Star season en route to an electrifying output in the 2020 NBA Playoffs. Mitchell joined elite company in Michael Jordan and Allen Iverson as the only players to score 50 or more twice in a playoff series.

Unfortunately, Mitchell and the Utah Jazz bowed out of the playoffs against Jamal Murray and the Denver Nuggets in an intense and entertaining seven-game series.

On Nov. 23, 2020, Donovan Mitchell signed a five-year rookie scale contract extension worth $163 million guaranteed with a max of $195 million. Mitchell then played two more seasons in Utah before a blockbuster trade to Cleveland that saw the Cavs give up a boatload for the young star. According to Spotrac, Mitchell is making just over $30 million in his first season with the Cavs after the trade and is in line to make All-NBA as he enjoys a career campaign.

Along with his lucrative NBA contract, Donovan Mitchell has an endorsement deal with mega shoe brand Adidas. He has been with the three stripes ever since his rookie year and already has four signature shoes, with a fifth on the way later in 2023.

“When my agents and I were talking about the sneaker deal, I thought it was going to be the typical agent meeting where they promise you a shoe deal and you’re like, Alright, I’m not that good, this is for guys who are big-time,” says Mitchell in an interview with Slam Online . “So when it happened, I was like, Wow, you were right, it did happen! It was a no-brainer going with adidas and I’m blessed and happy to be in this position and hope to keep representing them for a long period of time.”

His signature shoes are named D.O.N. Issue #1, #2, #3 and #4, with #5 expected in 2023. He also partners with different brands and intellectual properties to release limited colorways for his shoes.

Along with being a top-notch NBA professional and one of the best players in the league today, Donovan Mitchell doesn’t forget to give back to the community. That’s why he set up his foundation, SPIDACARES. According to the foundation’s website , they aim to promote physical well-being and mental health, ethical character, confidence, and good sportsmanship through supporting youth and athletic programs.

SPIDACARES awards grants and scholarships to students with financial needs that exemplify the hard work, empathy and leadership embodied in Donovan’s commitment to Determination Over Negativity.

Donovan Mitchell still has a long career ahead of him, and now he’s doing it with a new team and trying to follow in the footsteps of LeBron James in Cleveland. The Cavs are one of the best teams in the NBA with Mitchell leading the way, and they will look to return to the promised land.

