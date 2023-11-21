Tom Brady is one of the greatest football players of all-time. Let's check out his luxurious $5 million car collection.

Tom Brady is arguably the greatest football player ever. He is a seven-time Super Bowl champion, five-time Super Bowl MVP, three-time MVP, and a 15-time Pro Bowler.

Brady spent most of his career in New England, which isn't the best place to have a car collection. However, his residency in Florida now has opened up the opportunity for him to drive high-end vehicles daily. Brady's net worth in 2023 is estimated to be $300 million, and a portion of that money has been sunk into having a luxurious car collection.

Brady's love for cars is now seen on the racetrack, as he sponsored a racing team in 2023. His namesake BRADY brand will feature a spot as the Official Apparel Partner for Hertz Team JOTA hypercar racing team.

Brady commented on the partnership, saying, “I have been a big fan of motor racing for a long time, and for BRADY to now be a part of Hertz Team JOTA as the future of motorsport apparel and design is an incredibly exciting opportunity.” Hertz Team JOTA competed in the 2023 FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC) and at one the world’s largest sporting events, the 100th edition of the legendary Le Mans 24 Hours.

1. 2018 Aston Martin Vanquish S Volante Limited Edition TB12

Tom Brady created the 2018 Aston Martin Vanquish S Volante, and the company named it after him. As far as we know, only 12 vehicles have been made.

It has a 5.9-liter V12 engine, and it generates 595 horsepower. The top speed of the vehicle is 201 mph, and it goes 0 to 60 mph in 3.5 seconds. It costs $359,950 to purchase.

2. Bugatti Veyron Super Sport

The Bugatti is the most expensive car in Brady's garage, coming in at an astonishing $3 million. This isn't a vehicle that Brady takes out of the garage often.

It has an 8.0-liter W16 engine, producing a whopping 1,200 horsepower. The vehicle has a top speed of 268 mph and goes 0 to 60 mph in 2.5 seconds.

3. 2017 Aston Martin DB11

Brady's Aston Martin sponsorship has gifted him the 2017 DB11. The vehicle has a 600-horsepower V12 engine.

The vehicle has a ZF Friedrichshafen 8-speed automatic transmission positioned in the rear. It has an estimated value of $133,000.

4. 2015 Rolls-Royce Ghost

Brady purchased a Rolls-Royce after signing his sponsorship deal with Aston Martin. It's an interesting move considering the brand deal, but it's possible that some rules don't apply to Brady. Brady felt a future billionaire needed a Rolls-Royce in his car collection.

The Rolly has a 6.6-liter V12 engine and 563 horsepower. His luxury edition has leather seats, a motorized liftgate, wood and aluminum dash trimmings, aluminum interior accents, and 16 speakers.

5. 2009 Audi R8

The 2009 Audi cost Brady $165,000. It has a 5.2-liter V10 engine and 428 horsepower.

It can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in three seconds. The Audi was the first production automobile to have full-LED headlamps and all-wheel-drive.

6. Land Rover Range Rover 2011

The Range Rover is Brady's family vehicle. It cost him only $100,000 to purchase.

7. 2015 Ferrari M458-T

The model of Brady's Ferrari is worth $230,000. It has a 4.5-liter F136 F V8 engine with 562 horsepower. It can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in less than three seconds and has a top speed of 210 mph.

Nevertheless, this is all we know about Tom Brady's insane $5 million car collection.