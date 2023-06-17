Inter Milan's pursuit of German defender Yann Aurel Bisseck this transfer window could potentially revive Chelsea's interest in Dutch wing-back Denzel Dumfries, according to recent reports.

Chelsea had previously been linked with Dumfries during the January transfer window, with rumors suggesting they made a €35 million bid for the defender. Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur were also said to be in the race for his signature. However, no deal materialized as Inter Milan valued Dumfries at a minimum of €55 million (£48.4 million).

Since joining Inter Milan in 2021, Dumfries has frequently been linked with a move away from the San Siro. With two years left on his contract, the full-back could provide strong competition for Reece James if he were to make a switch to Chelsea.

Despite the transfer speculation, Denzel Dumfries went on to reach the Champions League final with Inter Milan last season. Nevertheless, the 27-year-old hinted that he might still be open to a move when asked about his future. While reflecting on Inter's defeat, he stated, “When (Inter Milan) get back together, despite this defeat, we will be hungry for victory next season. What if I stay at Inter? Yes, at the moment I'm staying at Inter.”

Meanwhile, Inter Milan has reportedly held a “positive meeting” with German defender Yann Aurel Bisseck, who currently plays for Danish side Aarhus. Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio revealed that an agreement is likely to be reached between the Italian club and the 22-year-old, who has a €7 million release clause. The potential signing of Bisseck could pave the way for Chelsea to reignite their pursuit of Dumfries.

As the transfer window approaches, it remains to be seen whether Chelsea will capitalize on Inter Milan's pursuit of Bisseck to secure Denzel Dumfries' services this transfer window. The Dutch international's potential arrival would add depth and quality to Chelsea's defensive options for the upcoming season.