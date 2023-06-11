In a heartbreaking turn of events, Romelu Lukaku's missed opportunity to equalize during Inter Milan's Champions League final against Manchester City has left the striker facing a challenging aftermath. It was an intense deadlock between the two magnificent teams that ended when Rodri score the lone goal that led to Man City's victory, Lukaku missed a crucial header at the 88th-minute mark that would have tied the score. Thierry Henry, Lukaku's former assistant manager for the Belgian national team, acknowledged the gravity of the situation and expressed his belief that the talented forward will grapple with the weight of his mistake.

“He's gonna have to go through exactly what he went through after the World Cup,” Thierry Henry said on CBS Sports. “People will still blame him, despite the difficult circumstances with Dimarco. The header in the six-yard box will come back to haunt him. He's gonna have to live with that. I've lost finals, I've won finals, sometimes you're not on the right side.”

This isn't the first time Lukaku has faced such challenges. During the World Cup, he encountered similar difficulties when he missed several chances in Belgium's final group stage game against Croatia—a match they desperately needed to win. And now, this most recent blunder may have very well led to Manchester City's win.

Lukaku's future now hangs in the balance. Although currently on loan at Inter Milan from Chelsea, the striker has expressed interest in remaining in Italy. The outcome of the Champions League final and the subsequent criticism he may face could impact his decision and potentially influence negotiations between the clubs involved.

As Romelu Lukaku grapples with the aftermath of his missed opportunity, he will need to draw upon his resilience and mental strength to overcome this setback. The world of football is unforgiving, and even the best players face adversity. Time will tell how Lukaku copes with the weight of his mistake and what his future holds in the highly competitive world of professional football.