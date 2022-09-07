Chelsea pinpoints immediate replacement for Thomas Tuchel after sacking

Wednesday marked the end of Thomas Tuchel’s tenure with Chelsea as he was sacked after a very poor start to the campaign for the club. The Blues aren’t wasting any time finding a replacement either, with Brighton boss Graham Potter expected to be named their new gaffer, per Fabrizio Romano. Ex-PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino is also being considered, too:

Chelsea are preparing the contract proposal for Graham Potter but main priority will be discussing on long-term project. He’s the favourite — while Pochettino is now waiting for Chelsea to decide. 🚨🔵 #CFC Brighton will discuss with Chelsea on compensation/clause right after. pic.twitter.com/d3M8jlBJVo — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 7, 2022

Chelsea suffered an embarrassing 1-0 defeat to Croatian outfit Dinamo Zagreb on Tuesday in their Champions League opener and that proved to be the back-breaker for Tuchel’s time at Stamford Bridge.

Potter could be a very solid option, though. He’s done a tremendous job with Brighton this term, guiding them to a 4-1-1 start, which currently has the Seagulls in fourth place. While they’ll be gutted to lose Potter, it’s a huge opportunity for the Englishman.

Graham Potter is not expected to be appointed as the new #Chelsea boss today. He will meet Todd Boehly and other key members later in central London for talks. He is likely to be confirmed as the club's new head coach tomorrow on a long-term contract. [via @RobDorsettSky] — Absolute Chelsea (@AbsoluteChelsea) September 7, 2022

Chelsea was reportedly not too pleased with how Tuchel handled the squad this summer and while Todd Boehly and the board were committed to working with the German, they didn’t believe he felt that same commitment. Boehly was reportedly planning to meet with Tuchel on Wednesday anyway, regardless of the Zagreb result. The higher-ups were also surprised by Tuchel’s recent comments on a possible contract extension because the two sides haven’t discussed such a thing.

The Blues need a change in the dugout and perhaps Potter could be it. Pochettino wouldn’t be an awful choice either, previously coaching Tottenham before his time with Paris.

But, it appears Potter will be the successor at Chelsea to Tuchel. Let’s hope he can hit the ground running.