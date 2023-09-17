Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino has drawn parallels with the early struggles of Zinedine Zidane at Real Madrid to emphasize the need for patience as his young squad adapts to the high expectations at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea's start to the Premier League season has been far from ideal, with just one win in their first four games, leading to questions about the significant investments made in the squad over the past three transfer windows, totaling £1 billion.

Pochettino, whose Chelsea squad is the youngest in the Premier League, spoke about the immense pressure and expectations at the club, saying, “At Chelsea, the expectation is always massive. When you arrive at Chelsea as a player or coaching staff, the people expect to win, lift some trophies, perform, and score.”

He highlighted the youthfulness of his squad and the need for adaptation, cautioning against hasty judgments after a few games. Pochettino used the example of Zinedine Zidane, who struggled initially at Real Madrid despite being a legendary player and a significant signing. It took Zidane several months to settle and start performing consistently.

Pochettino noted the age difference, saying, “When you buy players who are 20 or 21, you have to be careful. They are not machines. They need to settle with all the circumstances that happened in the last few months. We need to give time.”

Despite the slow start, Pochettino expressed confidence in the team's progress and style of play, citing their performances against Liverpool and West Ham as evidence of improvement. He acknowledged that while the results may not reflect their progress at this stage, he believes Chelsea is on the right path.

As Chelsea aims to recover from early setbacks and injuries, Pochettino remains optimistic about the future. He believes that once the squad fully gels and critical players return from injuries, Chelsea will be a formidable team, and opponents will find it challenging to play against them. Patience and trust in the development process are the key messages from the Chelsea manager as they navigate a difficult season.