Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino has discussed the club's transfer plans for the remainder of the transfer window. The Blues have had a record-breaking summer window, bringing big-money signings like Romeo Lavia, Moises Caicedo, Christopher Nkunku, and Nicolas Jackson. However, the Blues are willing to add more reinforcements in this window.

According to the reports from Fabrizio Romano, Pochettino said, “We need at least one goalkeeper. One offensive player, the correct profile, to help…”.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Chelsea's goalkeeping issue will be resolved soon as Djorde Petrovic will be signing for the Blues for a €16m move from MLS club New England Revolution. However, they are still working on signing a new offensive player before the end of this window.

Chelsea are desperate to resolve their goalscoring issues this season. After a poor 2022/23 season, they have sold Kai Havertz and Mason Mount to Arsenal and Manchester United, respectively. However, they have problems as Nkunku is sidelined for a long time because of a knee injury. Chelsea are not interested in bringing Romelu Lukaku back into their plans as he doesn't want to be at the club.

Pochettino has demoted the Belgium striker in the U21s and hasn't spoken to him since his appointment as Chelsea manager. They haven't had the best of starts in the Premier League. They drew 1-1 at home against Liverpool, which isn't the worst result. However, they were thumped 3-1 by West Ham at the London Stadium. After that performance against the Hammers, many Chelsea fans are having flashbacks of last season. However, Pochettino vows to improve the team this season.