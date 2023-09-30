Mauricio Pochettino has assumed a more prominent role in Chelsea's transfer affairs and is already mapping out plans for January reinforcements. Since the ownership change led by Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital, which took place last year, Chelsea has witnessed a significant overhaul in its recruitment structure. Last summer's transfer dealings were primarily orchestrated by co-sporting directors Paul Winstanley and Laurence Stewart, with insights from Joe Shields, the co-director of recruitment and talent.

While recent windows have focused on recruiting young talent, the Blues are now open to adding experienced players to the squad, mainly to bolster the attack. Pochettino, who was head coach in July, is keen to bring a striker during the upcoming transfer window. Notable targets on Chelsea's radar include Napoli's Victor Osimhen and Brentford's Ivan Toney, garnering interest from Arsenal.

Pochettino emphasized the positive working relationship and communication with the club's sporting directors and owners. He expressed his desire to be more involved in decision-making, especially concerning transfers, now that the summer window has closed. The Argentine manager has already begun identifying the team's needs for the upcoming January transfer window.

Chelsea, currently positioned 14th in the Premier League standings, faces a pressing issue regarding their goal-scoring capabilities. The situation has been exacerbated by Christopher Nkunku's serious knee injury sustained during pre-season.

Pochettino acknowledged the dynamic nature of football and the importance of addressing the team's current challenges. With several players sidelined due to injuries, the focus is on recovering key players like Nkunku and Armando Broja to bolster the team's attack and defensive solidity. However, Pochettino has assured fans that the club is actively working on potential transfers.

In the immediate term, Chelsea faces a potential crisis with 11 players possibly unavailable for their upcoming match against Fulham. Moreover, concerns loom over Ben Chilwell's hamstring injury, with Pochettino expressing apprehension about its severity. Chilwell, who missed last year's World Cup due to a torn hamstring, is now confronted with a similar setback.

As Chelsea navigates through these challenges, Pochettino's proactive approach to shaping the team's future, both in terms of transfers and performance on the pitch, remains crucial in their quest for success.