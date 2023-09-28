Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino believes Wednesday's victory against Brighton in the Carabao Cup should serve as a catalyst for turning around their season after a sluggish start, reported by GOAL.

The Blues secured a 1-0 win at Stamford Bridge, with Nicolas Jackson scoring the decisive goal. This victory marked only the second win of the season for Chelsea, who had struggled with results in previous matches.

Pochettino emphasized the significance of the win, stating, “It's really important for us to get the victory and advance to the next round after a few games where we didn't score or win.” He further emphasized the need for a positive change in the team's performance, stating, “It should be, it must be. It's about time. Today there were many positive things. Today we saw the players fighting to give their best. It's about time.”

The Chelsea boss also praised Nicolas Jackson for his performance, especially his goal, saying, “It's important for offensive players to find the net. He really was really good.” Jackson's goal came in the 50th minute of the match, breaking Chelsea's goal drought. Prior to this, Chelsea had failed to score in three consecutive Premier League games.

With their next Premier League match against Fulham on Monday, October 2, Chelsea will be looking to build on the momentum gained from this victory. Their last Premier League win came in August against Luton, and Mauricio Pochettino and his squad are eager to put their early-season struggles behind them.

As the season progresses, Chelsea will be aiming to compete at the highest level in both domestic and European competitions, and Pochettino's message is clear: this win should serve as a turning point for the club's fortunes.