Mauricio Pochettino‘s tenure as Chelsea‘s head coach is facing increasing pressure following the team's recent struggles in the Premier League, reported by GOAL. TalkSPORT pundit Andy Goldstein believes that Pochettino could face the sack if Chelsea fails to secure victories in their upcoming matches against Fulham and Burnley.

Chelsea's woes continued over the weekend when they suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Aston Villa. This marked their third loss in just six games, leaving them languishing in 14th place in the Premier League table. With only four points separating them from 18th-placed Luton and a nine-point gap to fourth-placed Tottenham, Chelsea's underwhelming start to the season has sparked concerns.

Pochettino has appealed to the Chelsea board for patience, emphasizing that he is overseeing a long-term project at Stamford Bridge. However, Goldstein believes that the club may not be willing to wait much longer, particularly if Chelsea fails to secure victories in their next two fixtures against Fulham and Burnley.

Goldstein expressed his concerns about Chelsea's current form, pointing out their lack of attacking prowess. He raised questions about the club's recent player acquisitions and their inability to address the need for a consistent goal scorer.

The fixtures ahead for Chelsea present a challenging road, with encounters against strong opponents like Arsenal, Tottenham, and Manchester City on the horizon. Goldstein believes that the next two games are critical for Pochettino's future at the Blues, as failing to secure victories against Fulham and Burnley could lead to his departure.

Chelsea fans and football enthusiasts will closely monitor the team's performance in the upcoming matches, as the outcome may significantly impact Mauricio Pochettino's position as head coach.