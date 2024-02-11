The Kansas City Chiefs and Andy Reid appear to be staying together, even after the team plays in Super Bowl 58.

Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid doesn't appear to be going anywhere. The leader of the Chiefs is not expected to retire following Super Bowl 58, per ESPN. Reid is 65-years-old and coaching in his fifth Super Bowl on Sunday.

The Chiefs have found a winning combination with Reid coaching and quarterback Patrick Mahomes under center. The franchise is playing in their fourth Super Bowl championship game in the past five years on Sunday. The Chiefs play the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 58, a rematch from four years ago when Reid won his first championship. The Chiefs scored 21 points in the fourth quarter of that game to walk away with a thrilling 31-20 win over the 49ers.

While Reid isn't expected to retire, his contract is likely to be addressed this offseason. Reid is making around $12 million a year, per ESPN. That is less than some other coaches in the AFC, including Jim Harbaugh of the Los Angeles Chargers. Reid is certainly worthy of a pay bump for getting the Chiefs to another Super Bowl. He's never had a losing season since he's led Kansas City.

Reid coached the Philadelphia Eagles to a Super Bowl in 2004, before leaving that franchise following the 2012 season. He's coached in Kansas City since 2013, but didn't find the level of success he's now had until Patrick Mahomes joined the franchise in 2017. With Mahomes, Reid and the Chiefs have made six consecutive AFC Championship game appearances. While Reid certainly isn't expected to retire, no one would probably blame him either if he did should the Chiefs win on Sunday. It's certainly reasonable to want to go out on top.

The Chiefs and 49ers play in Super Bowl 58 on Sunday, starting at 6:30 Eastern.