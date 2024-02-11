This is what Chiefs fans want to hear about Patrick Mahomes.

As Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs prepare to face off the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 58, the latest update from the Chiefs practice facility should hype up Kansas City's fans and worry San Francisco's supporters.

“The Chiefs will be putting final touches on their preparations today with a walk-through at the Raiders’ facility. They’ll also have final meetings and a team picture. All I keep hearing… Mahomes looks even more dialed in than usual this week. If he plays like he practiced…,” Jeff Darlington of ESPN wrote.

Mahomes is on the short list of the best active quarterbacks in all of football, and a credible argument could even be made that he is already one of the best quarterbacks in the history of the league. Despite this only being his seventh season in the NFL, some analysts have indeed already attempted to make the case that Mahomes may be the greatest quarterback to ever step on a football field.

The Chiefs were inconsistent for much of 2023, and this led some analysts and fans to doubt that they would be able to put everything together and make a run at back-to-back Super Bowls.

Unfortunately for Kansas City's doubters, the Chiefs indeed dialed it in as the postseason began and they have looked dominant throughout this year's playoffs. In particular, Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce have certainly been on the same page. Rookie receiver Rashee Rice has also made his presence felt, going off for 130 receiving yards in a touchdown in the Wild Card round.

The Chiefs got hot at the right time, and they are currently firing on all cylinders. They have looked every bit the part of a Super Bowl-caliber team in recent weeks, and if Patrick Mahomes is as dialed in as he is reported to be, this will be bad news for Kyle Shanahan's team.