Taylor Swift has been a key figure at several Chiefs games this season, so will she be in attendance at Super Bowl 58?

Super Bowl 58 is just hours away, but those hours are ticking away rather quickly for one particular fan of the Kansas City Chiefs. Throughout the 2023 campaign, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship has been arguably the biggest storyline in the world, so unsurprisingly, fans everywhere are wondering whether or not Swift will be in attendance to see if Kelce can help the Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers.

Swift's “Eras Tour” has been continuing in the buildup to this game, with her most recent show taking place in Tokyo on Saturday. Immediately after the show, it was reported Swift hopped on a plane to head from Japan to Las Vegas as she attempts to make it back to the United States in time for the big game.

Will Taylor Swift make it to Super Bowl 58 in time?

It's no secret that a flight from Tokyo to the United States is a lengthy one, but it does help that Las Vegas is closer to the west coast, as that shaves a bit of time off the flight. Still, it's going to be a bit of a tight squeeze for Swift, as she is expected to land only a few hours before kickoff, which doesn't give her a lot of time to find her way to the stadium before kickoff.

Still, Swift is expected to be in the stadium in time for the start of the game, and you can bet we will hear all about it once she sets foot in Allegiant Stadium. The Chiefs have been nearly unbeatable when Swift attends their games, and they will be hoping that her presence can help them pull out one final victory in Super Bowl 58.