Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid speaks on Eric Bieniemy, after he spent time with the team prior to the AFC Championship game.

Former Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy was with the Chiefs prior to their AFC Championship matchup against the Baltimore Ravens. Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn said Bieniemy will no longer be a part of the Commanders' staff, after spending one season with the team. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid spoke Bieniemy's pregame chat with the team, sharing his respect for Bieniemy.

“He talked with the offensive guys and hung out with us in our meetings,” Reid said, per Myles Simmons at Pro Football Talk. “He’s still up for a couple of jobs… I think his coaching future is bright.”

Bieniemy was thought to be the offensive guru behind Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, serving as KC's offensive coronation from 2018 to 2022, but his success didn't move over to the Commanders. He may be in contention for a couple of offensive positions around the league, yet all signs are pointing toward a reunion. While the Chiefs filled their OC vacancy, they may be able to bring Bieniemy back into another role with the team, whether that be as an analyst or positions coach.

With Mahomes under center, the Chiefs should find success with or without Bieniemy, but a coach like him is always great to have around the locker room. He's one of the best in the league at offensive schemes, especially in the passing game, and has already thrived with the Chiefs. Reid appreciated Bieniemy's return to speak with his team, but a long-term return could be even more beneficial. The Chiefs are an elite squad with elite weapons. Adding Bienimey would only bolster that offensive group.