Somehow, this isn't even Emmanuel Acho's hottest take.

On Sunday evening, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs will hit the field in Las Vegas to take on Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 58, with the right to hoist the Lombardi Trophy on the line. Mahomes didn't have to do a ton in the Chiefs' most recent win, a road victory over the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game in which the Kansas City defense largely dominated the proceedings.

Despite this, there's no arguing with the fact that Mahomes has already cemented himself among the game's all-time greats at the age of 28. Of course, that didn't stop former NFL journeyman and current hot take spewer Emmanuel Acho of FS1 from doing just that, recently dropping his opinion that Peyton Manning is still higher up all time than Patrick Mahomes.

“I know Peyton Manning had five coaches in the NFL, and he took four of them to the Super Bowl,” said Acho, per @SpeakOnFs1 on X, the social media platform formerly referred to as Twitter. “…which means Peyton is the system. You can argue, is it [Patrick Mahomes] or is it Andy Reid?… where Manning went, Super Bowls followed him. Period.”

Using the stability that the Chiefs organization has enjoyed in the Patrick Mahomes-Andy Reid era against Mahomes is certainly a heck of a hill to die on. In any case, Mahomes will have a chance to pass Peyton Manning in terms of Super Bowl victories with a win on Sunday against the 49ers.