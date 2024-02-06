Travis Kelce wants to add a third ring

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce spoke to the media to kick off the start of Super Bowl week last night, and he spoke about how much he wants to win this one to add his third ring and go back-to-back.

“I've been on a mission ever since I won my first Super Bowl when we made it back to the Super Bowl the year after 2019 and obviously lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers,” Travis Kelce said, via NFL on X. “That's motivated me to get back to this point right here. So you'll hear me say this a lot, but I want this one more than I've ever wanted a Super Bowl in my life. And it's because of the type of team we have, the people that we have in this thing, but also because that tier of teams that have done it twice have gone down in history as some of the greats.”

This Chiefs team is trying to cement itself as a dynasty by winning back-to-back Super Bowls. To do it, they will have to beat the same team they beat for their first ring in the San Francisco 49ers.

There were many who did not believe the Chiefs would be able to get to this point, especially with the way they performed late in the season. But Kansas City went on the road two times and won in the playoffs against the Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens to get to the Super Bowl.

It will be interesting to see if Kelce and the Chiefs can go back-to-back on Sunday night with a win over the 49ers.