Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid “didn’t sound too concerned” about wide receiver Kadarius Toney after he was limited on Wednesday with an ankle injury before Super Bowl 57, Kansas City Star Chiefs beat reporter Herbie Teope wrote in a Thursday tweet.

Reid said Toney was “spirited” as he ran around on the practice field.

“Reid adds “we’ll see” on Toney’s availability for Sunday,” Teope wrote.

Kadarius Toney suffered an ankle injury in the AFC Championship game. He finished the game with one reception for nine yards in the 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. Receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling led the Chiefs with 116 receiving yards and one touchdown on six receptions in the late-January win.

The 24-year-old receiver told USA Today NFL & Track & Field Reporter Tyler Dragon he was “definitely” playing on Sunday, Dragon wrote in a Monday tweet. Kadarius Toney earned snaps in nine games for the Chiefs this season, taking in 171 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns on 16 receptions. He played in 44% of the team’s snaps in a 27-17 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, earning 57 receiving yards and one touchdown on four caught passes.

Toney scored his first NFL touchdown in the game against the Jaguars, earning praise from Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes in a postgame press conference.

“(Kadarius Toney)’s a smart guy,” Mahomes said. “He plays hard, whenever he has his opportunities he makes plays happen.

“You saw that today. Guys stepped up and made plays. That’s what’s special about this offense.”

The Chiefs will take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 57 on Sunday. Kansas City is fourth in the postseason in passing yards per game with 266.5 and total passing yards with 533, while the Eagles placed in dead last with 134.5 yards per game.

The Super Bowl will kick off at 6:30 p.m. EST on Sunday in State Farm Stadium. The game will be broadcasted on Fox and Fox Deportes.