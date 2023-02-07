Since being drafted by the New York Giants in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft, wide receiver Kadarius Toney has struggled to stay on the field. Toney, who was traded to the Chiefs during the 2022 season, has had yet another season with lingering injuries. But with the Super Bowl just days away, he makes it clear that he plans to take the field.

Kadarius Toney suffered an ankle injury in the AFC Championship game, but he isn’t letting this keep him off the field.

While speaking with Tyler Dragon of USA Today, Toney stated that he is “definitely” playing in the Super Bowl.

The Chiefs wide receiver room is currently dealing with several major injuries. Both Toney and JuJu Smith-Schuster did not participate in practice at all last week. While they both seemed prepared to return for the Super Bowl, this offense will be without Mecole Hardman.

Hardman, who has been dealing with a pelvis injury, has been placed on injured reserve.

With Hardman sidelined, Kadarius Toney could see a much bigger role in the offense once again.

Over seven regular season games with the Chiefs, Toney recorded 14 receptions for 171 receiving yards and two touchdowns. On the ground, he added five carries for 59 rushes and one rushing touchdown.

Through the Chiefs two playoff games, Toney has racked up 59 yards from scrimmage on seven total touches.

As the Chiefs prepare to take on a high-powered Philadelphia Eagles, they will need to be at full force on both sides of the ball. While tight end Travis Kelce will once again be the go-to target through the air, having a healthy receiving room is key. Kadarius Toney taking the field could be what the Chiefs offense needs.