Published November 13, 2022

By Alex Sabri · 2 min read

A new situation and a new quarterback were seemingly all it took to bring out a new Kadarius Toney.

The 23-year-old receiver scored his first NFL touchdown in Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, prompting words of praise from quarterback Patrick Mahomes in a postgame press conference.

“(Toney)’s a smart guy,” Patrick Mahomes said. “He plays hard, whenever he has his opportunities he makes plays happen.

“You saw that today. Guys stepped up and made plays. That’s what’s special about this offense.”

Kadarius Toney finished the game with 57 receiving yards on four receptions as he helped guide the Chiefs to a 27-17 win over the Jaguars. The former New York Giant entered Sunday’s matchup with four receptions for 12 yards as he played behind former Pittsburgh Steelers receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster and a former Green Bay Packer in Marquez Valdes-Scantling.

Kadarius Toney spent two seasons with the Giants after being selected with the 20th overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft. While the former Florida star receiver proved to be a reliable part of the Giants’ offensive system in his first year, earning 420 receiving yards on 39 receptions in 10 games played, the young receiver missed 12 out of a possible 24 games, limiting his ability to become a true focal point for New York after playing just two games in his sophomore season.

Now-Giants head coach Brian Daboll said he “thought it was best for the team” to trade Toney to the Chiefs for a compensatory third-round pick and a sixth-round pick in 2023.

“I think he’s an extremely talented player and there are lots of reasons things don’t work out in any situation,” Giants quarterback Daniel Jones said last month. “I certainly wish him the best. I enjoyed our time and appreciate him as a teammate.”

The Chiefs will kick off against the Los Angeles Chargers at 7:20 p.m. CST next Sunday in Sofi Stadium. The game will be broadcasted on CBS.