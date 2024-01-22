Joe Thuney suffered an injury as the Chiefs defeated the Bills.

The Kansas City Chiefs are heading to the AFC Championship Game once again. However, they may be missing a big piece on their offensive line for that contest. All-Pro guard Joe Thuney suffered an injury against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night. And Kansas City should know more about his status sometime soon.

Thuney will undergo an MRI on Monday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid mentioned after the game that the veteran lineman suffered a pectoral injury in the win over Buffalo.

Thuney played well against the Bills in the AFC Divisional Round showdown. One of the more impressive feats he accomplished involved holding pass-rusher Ed Oliver without a recorded pressure. It marked Oliver's first game without a pressure since 2021.

Chiefs beat Bills, face Ravens in AFC Championship Game

The Chiefs fell behind early, as the Bills got off to a 10-3 lead. However, Kansas City wasn't going to roll over. A field goal and a Travis Kelce touchdown put Kansas City up by three. Buffalo would regain the lead in the dying embers of the first half, taking a 17-13 lead into the locker room.

In the third quarter, the Chiefs once again went ahead. Patrick Mahomes once again found Kelce in the end zone, giving his star tight end two touchdowns on the night. Kansas City's lead did not remain intact for long, though, as Buffalo still had fight left in them.

The Bills took a four-point lead as Josh Allen threw a touchdown pass to Khalil Shakir. Buffalo's lead carried into the fourth quarter as both teams went back and forth. Kansas City ended up finding the end zone again, though, as Isiah Pacheco punched it in early in the quarter.

The Bills found themselves with a chance to tie the game with less than two minutes to go, however. Unfortunately, disaster struck. Kicker Tyler Bass missed from 44 yards out, and Buffalo's defense couldn't get the ball back.

Kansas City now has a date with the top-seeded Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game. Let's see if the Chiefs will have Joe Thuney for that contest, or if they have to move forward without their All-Pro guard.