Who's to blame for this loss to the Chiefs? Josh Allen? Stefon Diggs?

It was the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL playoffs, so the outcome seemed inevitable. The Bills once again fell to the Chiefs, this time in the AFC Divisional Round, 27-24.

The Bills are now 3-3 against the Chiefs in the postseason, but all three losses are in the Josh Allen-Patrick Mahomes era. That makes Mahomes going to his sixth AFC Championship, while Allen misses yet another. If you're a Bills fan, that's sickening to hear since you're supposed to have a generational-type quarterback in Allen.

For the Bills' fans who were hoping an awful fake punt would be the worst of this game, heartbreak should be normal, as it's seemingly playoff frequent. For whatever reason, this team can't have nice things and seems to be forever void of a Super Bowl championship, no matter how good their team is.

It certainly didn't help matters that the Bills came into the Divisional Round against the Chiefs with a lengthy injury list. Five players alone were just on the defensive side, that didn't even include season-ending injuries to notable players from earlier this season. But there was also wide receiver Gabe Davis missing on the offensive side, depleting the offense of another weapon.

The Bills now have to go back to the drawing board, with another season ending weeks before they would have liked to, still wondering how they can get back to the AFC title game and beyond, and how, just how, they can ever beat the Chiefs in the playoffs.

But who deserves the blame for this loss?

Tyler Bass misses game-tying kick

Missing kicks is something that Buffalo Bills fans are unfortunately way too familiar with in their history. Tyler Bass' 44-yard missed kick on Sunday night against the Chiefs is likely one that won't be forgotten anytime soon.

With a chance to tie the game at 27-all after being unable to convert a 3rd-and-9 at the Kansas City 26, it was left all up to Bass to presumably send it to overtime at worst. The worst, though, was the ball sailing wide right not long after it came off Bass' foot, missing the mark and the three points needed to keep the Bills alive.

Again, for the Bills, it was an all too familiar sight. A sickening, heartbreaking sight that will be burned in their minds for at least another offseason.

WIDE RIGHT FOR THE BILLS pic.twitter.com/8NBLeGrFGJ — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) January 22, 2024

Stefon Diggs dropped pass

On the Bills' last drive of the game, Allen threw what seemed like a country mile to hit Stefon Diggs deep down the field. A catch immediately puts the Bills in scoring position, if not Diggs running right into the end zone to get Buffalo the lead. Diggs instead drops the ball.

Diggs caught three balls on eight targets for the night for just 21 yards and no scores, plus a fumble that was recovered. As much as Bass' missed kick hurts, a lot of Bills fans will be pointing heavy fingers at Diggs for this loss, as Allen placed a well-thrown ball pretty much right into his hands.

It was right there for Stefon Diggs pic.twitter.com/GwGX05igKE — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) January 22, 2024

Josh Allen trying to do too much at the end

As talented and skilled as Allen is, he can at times be a detriment to his own team. This Bills team rides and dies with him through his arm and his legs, as he's most of the time not just the passing offense but the rushing as well.

With 1:47 remaining in regulation, the Bills needed only 26 yards to reach paydirt. On the last two offensive plays, the Bills needed to make nine yards for a first down. On 2nd-and-9, Allen throws a pass short to the end zone to Khalil Shakir. To make matters worse, a wide-open Diggs was underneath on a crossing route that would have been good enough for a first down. Instead, it was 3rd-and-9, with even smaller room for error. The next play resulted in Allen throwing the ball away after being pressured, setting up the field goal that was ultimately missed.

Allen obviously went for the home run ball instead of the first down. But even Allen should know by now that if the Bills would have scored on the 2nd-and-9 play, that gives Mahomes and the Chiefs just under two minutes to work with, which is an eternity for them. The smartest move was going for the first down and hoping to eat as much clock as possible, even with the Chiefs having timeouts remaining.