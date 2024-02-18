Chris Jones is unlikely to be franchise tagged

The Kansas City Chiefs have to figure out what they will do with star defensive lineman Chris Jones this offseason, and there is one reason why the franchise tag is unlikely.

Due to Chris Jones' 2023 cap number, the franchise tag for him would cost the Chiefs $32 million against the salary cap, so it is unlikely for him to receive that from the team, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

The Chiefs would like to keep Jones around, understandably as he can wreck a game each week from the interior with his pass rush skills. For the Chiefs to do that, they will have to come to a long-term agreement with Jones, which is something the two sides were unable to do last offseason.

Jones was heard at the Super Bowl 58 celebration saying that he would return. Obviously, the business side has to play out to confirm that, but there seems to be a desire from Jones to remain with the Chiefs and potentially add more Super Bowl wins to his resume.

It will be worth monitoring the negotiations between the Chiefs and Jones leading up to the franchise tag deadline and the start of free agency. The defensive tackle held out of the team's Week 1 game against the Detroit Lions last year, so things can get contentious again if they do not go well this time around. The difference is if it does not work between the two sides this time around, Jones will likely have the freedom to sign with any other team offering him a contract.