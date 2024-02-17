The Chiefs have some tough financial decisions to make in free agency.

The Kansas City Chiefs have won back-to-back Super Bowls and aim to be the first team to three-peat. Kansas City got a thrilling win in overtime over the San Francisco 49ers to win their third Super Bowl in five years.

The Chiefs can continue their dynasty moving forward with Patrick Mahomes leading the way. Mahomes has already proven to be one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time, with three titles, three Super Bowl MVPs and two MVPs in his first six seasons as a starter.

Mahomes' favorite target, Travis Kelce, has also had a significant impact. Kelce is a reliable pass-catcher and has solidified himself as arguably the greatest tight end ever. While the Mahomes-Kelce connection is potent, it was the defense that led Kansas City on their Super Bowl run.

No team scored more than 24 points on the Chiefs' defense during the postseason. On their playoff run, Kansas City faced four teams in the top six points per game during the regular season. To the credit of defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, they were able to limit these offenses with a crafty and aggressive defense.

With that said, here are the best players the Chiefs must re-sign in 2024 NFL free agency.

DT Chris Jones

Outside of Mahomes, Chris Jones is the most important player on the Chiefs. Jones had a great season, with 10.5 sacks and 13 tackles for loss. He is a two-time All-Pro and five-time Pro Bowler and has won three Super Bowl titles with Kansas City.

Jones had four total tackles and two quarterback hits in the Super Bowl. Most importantly, he put pressure on Brock Purdy on multiple key plays in the Super Bowl, making it impossible for Purdy to get the ball to his playmakers. Jones had a case to be the Super Bowl MVP, but it ultimately went to Mahomes.

The 29-year-old defensive tackle should be the top priority for the Chiefs to re-sign. He brings immense value to Kansas City and would be tough to replace as one of the best defensive players in football. Whether it's a franchise tag or a long-term deal, the Chiefs need to do everything possible to bring Jones back.

CB L'Jarius Sneed

Another defensive player whom the Chiefs should try to re-sign is cornerback L'Jarius Sneed. Sneed and Trent McDuffie form one of the best cornerback duos in football. This was on full display in the Super Bowl as they held Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel to a combined six catches.

The 27-year-old cornerback is in his prime and could help Kansas City on the road to a three-peat. Sneed will likely draw interest from multiple teams, and it could be expensive to re-sign him. The Chiefs should be aggressive in re-signing the star corner, as he is one of the strengths of their defense.

WR Mecole Hardman

Mecole Hardman has been a part of all three of the Chiefs' Super Bowls in the past five years. Last offseason, Hardman signed with the New York Jets but was traded back to Kansas City midseason.

Hardman ended up being valuable in the postseason for the Chiefs offense. Hardman caught a 52-yard pass in the Super Bowl that could've set them up for a score, but Isiah Pacheco fumbled in the Red Zone.

Hardman's most important play was the game-winning touchdown catch in overtime. Although the 25-year-old wideout isn't a star, he has good chemistry with Mahomes and is a a dynamic gadget player. On a short-term deal, Kansas City should re-sign Hardman.

The Chiefs have a big offseason ahead as they aim to become the first team in NFL history to three-peat. Re-signing Jones needs to be the top priority for Kansas City as he is the most important player on their team outside of Mahomes.