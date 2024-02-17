Which free agents should the Chiefs target in 2024?

As the echoes of their Super Bowl 58 triumph reverberate, the Kansas City Chiefs have their sights set on the 2024 NFL season. The team is brimming with anticipation for potential free agent acquisitions that could fortify its roster and sustain the city's 3-peat aspirations.

Chiefs' 2023 Season

Reflecting on the 2023 NFL season, the Chiefs' journey to glory was marked by a rollercoaster of challenges and triumphs. While their 11-6 record may have fallen short of the lofty standards set during the Patrick Mahomes era, it was a testament to the team's resilience. Despite encountering offensive struggles, the Chiefs' defense emerged as a beacon of strength throughout the regular season. Their D guided them to clinch the AFC West title and secure a coveted spot in the Super Bowl. Of course, we all know now how they outlasted the San Francisco 49ers in a thrilling 25-22 overtime victory.

Offseason Considerations

Looking ahead, the Chiefs face pivotal decisions in the upcoming offseason. They have a slew of key players poised to enter free agency, headlined by defensive stalwart Chris Jones. Jones is a five-time Pro Bowler. He stands as a linchpin of Kansas City's formidable defense, adding intrigue to his impending contract negotiations. Additionally, the departure of contributors such as Michael Dannas, Willie Gay Jr, Derrick Nnadi, Mike Edwards, and Drue Tranquill looms large. This underscores the need for strategic roster management.

On the offensive front, the Chiefs confront the prospect of bidding farewell to role players like Richie James and Jerick McKinnon. Meanwhile, they are also considering the implications of potential departures such as Blaine Gabbert. With Donovan Smith's tenure at left tackle potentially in flux, Kansas City faces the task of shoring up critical positions to sustain offensive momentum.

Financially, the Chiefs find themselves navigating a landscape of constraints. They are armed with approximately $30.4 million in available cap space. As General Manager Brett Veach charts the course for the offseason, he must strike a balance between retaining key assets like Jones and cornerback L'Jarius Sneed. At the same time, he must also address key roster needs. With creativity and strategic maneuvering, the Chiefs aim to position themselves for sustained success as they embark on their quest for a never-been-done Super Bowl 3-peat in the 2024 NFL season.

Here we will look at early Kansas City Chiefs free agent targets after the 2023 season ends with Super Bowl 58 victory.

L'Jarius Sneed, CB

L'Jarius Sneed is poised to explore the free-agent market, though his heart remains with Kansas City. Renowned as one of football's premier cover corners, Sneed's exceptional skills are set to command a significant price tag. Market estimations hover around $16 million annually. A potential four-year contract could tally approximately $65 million, a substantial investment for any team.

Veach has underscored the importance of retaining Sneed as a top priority this offseason. The feasibility of such an endeavor may become more plausible once adjustments are made to Patrick Mahomes' contract. That could potentially free up essential salary cap space. Sure, the current landscape presents challenges. However, the Chiefs remain committed to exploring every avenue to secure their key assets.

Chris Jones, DT

Expressing his desire to remain in Kansas City, Chris Jones has made his intentions clear. That's even amidst the euphoria of the Chiefs' Super Bowl celebration. Asserting his commitment to the team, Jones unequivocally stated his aspirations for multiple championship rings. This affirms his steadfast dedication to the franchise. With the activation of a $4.25 million option in his contract, the Chiefs retain the flexibility to utilize the franchise tag on the All-Pro. Doing so would ensure his pivotal presence for the upcoming season.

Tyron Smith, OT

Super Bowl 58 served as a stark reminder of the indispensable role a reliable left tackle plays in championship pursuits. Donovan Smith's inconsistent performance underscored the Chiefs' need for a dependable presence at the position. This is where Tyron Smith enters the picture. He emerges as a compelling solution to the Chiefs' offensive line woes, despite concerns regarding his age and durability. A stalwart with eight Pro Bowl selections to his name, Smith's prowess in pass protection offers Mahomes the security needed for sustained offensive success.

Noah Fant, TE

Yes, Noah Fant's statistical output may not immediately captivate attention. However, his potential impact transcends conventional metrics. As the 20th overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, Fant's versatility and athleticism present an intriguing proposition for Kansas City. Beyond augmenting offensive firepower, Fant's acquisition signals a strategic move toward securing a long-term successor to Travis Kelce. With Kelce's advancing age and potential decline in performance, adding Fant bolsters the Chiefs' offensive arsenal, catering to evolving gameplay strategies and personnel preferences.

Looking Ahead

As the dust settles on the exhilarating triumph of Super Bowl 58, the Kansas City Chiefs stand at a crossroads. They are poised to navigate the complex landscape of free agency and roster management. With aspirations of sustained excellence and championship glory, the Chiefs' offseason endeavors carry profound significance. This reflects their unwavering commitment to fortifying their ranks and embracing the challenges that lie ahead. Kansas City fans want the Chiefs to embark on a quest to become the first 3-peat Super Bowl champion. Signing the key targets we've mentioned here will help them achieve that in a big way.