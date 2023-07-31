Do the Kansas City Chiefs have a star in the making? Justyn Ross has flown under the radar over the last season or so due to his injury. This offseason, though, the sophomore WR is turning heads with his incredible play in training camp. For those new to the Chiefs fandom (or those unfamiliar with the college scene), this might be a surprise. For Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons, though, this wasn't too surprising.

People don’t realize he was a first round pick before. The neck injury ! This does not surprise me at all! He been a dawg! https://t.co/V1nCUzdzZy — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) July 31, 2023

Ross was one of the most hyped-up prospects in college. The combination of size and speed made him an absolute matchup nightmare for DBs trying to guard him. However, a congenital bone disease (and other various injuries) and poor Pro Day performance knocked down Ross' draft stock. Ross went undrafted, with the Chiefs picking him up shortly after.

If Ross becomes even 80% of the player that NFL fans were expecting, the Chiefs will be extremely happy. Kansas City's wide receiver room is looking awfully shallow after the departure of Juju Smith-Schuster. They do still have star tight end Travis Kelce, and Patrick Mahomes can make any receiver look good. However, having a true WR1 option would help their offense out greatly.

In the meantime, the Chiefs are preparing for their title defense season. Winning the Super Bowl is hard, but defending the crown is arguably even harder. Can Ross take that next step in his first full season with Kansas City?