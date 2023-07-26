Kansas City Chiefs training camp just opened ahead of the 2023 NFL season, and the defending Super Bowl champs are already dealing with adversity. A Kadarius Toney knee injury has put the wide receiver’s availability for Week 1 in doubt. And while that is surely a blow to Patrick Mahomes and the rest of the offense, it does give other Chiefs wide receivers a chance to step up.

Toney came into Chiefs training camp as the No. 1 or 2 WR on the depth chart. After undergoing surgery for a partially torn meniscus, though, he is likely out for the entire preseason, and head coach Andy Reid says, “There's a chance for the first game,' but it’s too early to tell what Toney’s status will be for Week 1.

In the NFL, it is a next-man-up mentality, though, and that’s exactly what has to happen on the Chiefs now. Who is that next man up? There are several candidates to consider and watch as the preseason rolls on. Here are the Chiefs wide receivers to watch at training camp after the Kadarius Toney injury.

Skyy Moore

Even if the Kadarius Toney injury never happened, second-year WR Skyy Moore had a chance to climb up the Chiefs depth chart and be a top pass-catcher on the team. Last season, the rookie had 22 catches for 250 yards while also returning punts and kickoffs.

Moore is on the smaller side at 5-foot-10, 195 pounds, but he’s an excellent route-runner and has good speed. He’s not just a slot receiver either. He can play on the outside, and with his jumping ability, he can fight corners for contested balls.

Look for Skyy Moore to get starting WR reps right away in Chiefs training camp and be the logical replacement for Toney in the starting lineup.

Rashee Rice

Another youngster who will have to step up with Toney out is the team’s second-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Rashee Rice. The former SMU WR had 96 catches for 1,355 yards and 10 touchdowns last season.

Rice is inconsistent at times, but when he’s on, he looks like a WR1 in the NFL. Even before the injury, the 6-foot-1 pass-catcher was turning heads at Chiefs training camp. He’s already made some highlight reel catches and started developing chemistry with Patrick Mahomes.

Rookie wideouts have made an impression in recent years, with players like Justin Jefferson and Ja’Marr Chase stepping up right away. Rice has the talent to do the same. He just needs to show the consistency to do it week in and week out in the pros.

Richie James

After losing JuJu Smith-Schuster this offseason, the Chiefs brought in former New York Giants wide receiver Richie James this summer. Last season, he had a career year in the Big Apple, catching 57 balls for 569 yards and grabbing four TDs.

James is another small target. However, he has the shifty run-after-catch ability that a QB like Mahomes can exploit.

And like Rashee Rice, James has started Cheifs training camp like a house on fire. He made some sweet catches in traffic and used his speed and elusiveness to run away from defenders after doing so.

In the end, Skyy Moore and Rice may have more talent and upside, but James is a proven veteran who can put up numbers at the NFL level. That may make Andy Reid and Mahomes more comfortable, especially if he is just a short-term replacement for Toney early in the 2023 NFL season.

Justyn Ross

The biggest unknown among the Chiefs wide receivers is Justyn Ross. The 6-foot-4 former Clemson Tigers hasn’t caught an NFL pass since coming into the league as an undrafted free agent last season.

Ross looked like the next great Clemson-to-the-NFL WR in 2019 before spinal surgery knocked him out of the 2020 campaign. He came back in 2021 and showed he should still play, but no one picked him in the 2022 draft.

A foot injury kept him out all of last year, and now his spot on the Chiefs roster is in jeopardy. However, if he can stay healthy, Ross has all the tools to become a true WR1 in the NFL.

During the first Chiefs training camp practice ahead of the 2023 NFL season, Ross took reps with the first team. So, the team does see his massive talent. Ultimately, Ross’ outcomes this preseason range the gamut. The team could cut him, or he could be a starter in Week 1.

With the Kadarius Toney injury, Ross now has a golden opportunity to step up, so he is absolutely worth watching as he tries to become an NFL player.