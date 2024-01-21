Chiefs' key defender forced to leave the field after taking a scary shot to the head against the Bills.

The Kansas City Chiefs hope to eliminate the Buffalo Bills from the playoffs once again. However, early in the game, a key defender suffered a scary head injury.

Mike Edwards, a safety for Kansas City, was quickly taken to the blue medical tent after colliding with Stefon Diggs, per Nate Taylor of The Athletic. Edwards was visibly in pain after the collision when the Chiefs medical staff surrounded him.

“Mike Edwards in the medical tent after that pass breakup. Deon Bush is on the field for this third-down snap.”

After a short visit in the blue medical tent, the Chiefs' safety was taken to the locker room. He is officially under concussion protocol and is questionable to return, according to James Palmer of The NFL Network.

“Chiefs S Mike Edwards in concussion protocol. Went to the locker room with trainers.”

Hopefully, it's not too serious of an injury for Mike Edwards. He's been a solid addition to this Chiefs defense since the front office signed him in free agency during the 2023 offseason. Edwards has been consistent throughout his entire career. He proved to be an asset this season as he finished with 51 total tackles, one sack, one interception, two fumble recoveries, and a defensive touchdown.

The Chiefs will miss that production on the field if Edwards doesn't return. With that said, the veteran safety won't be returning to action, as he's been ruled out with a concussion by the team.

“Mike Edwards has been ruled OUT with a concussion.”

This could effect his status for the AFC championship round if the Chiefs advance. It's incredibly difficult for players to clear concussion protocols for the following game. Edwards' injury is incredibly unfortunate for Kansas City. Especially considering they're taking on Josh Allen and the Bills.