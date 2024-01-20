The Chiefs have providedsome clarity for Kadarius Toney's status ahead of their Divisional round matchup with the Bills.

The Kansas City Chiefs are on the road for their Divisional round playoff matchup with the Buffalo Bills, and this game should be full of fireworks given what we have seen from the recent postseason battles between these two squads. Injuries on both sides are worth keeping an eye on, and the Chiefs had some important updates on Saturday morning that will surely catch fans' attention.

All season long, the Chiefs pass catching corps has been maligned by fans, and a big part of their struggles has been Kadarius Toney. Toney has been dealing with hip and ankle injuries recently, which have prevented him from playing in Kansas City's previous four games, including their Wild Card win over the Miami Dolphins last weekend. Things haven't gotten better for him apparently, as he has once again been ruled out for this huge clash with Buffalo.

Via Adam Schefter:

“Chiefs downgraded WR Kadarius Toney to out for Sunday’s game. Charles Omenihu is now questionable (illness) as is Willie Gay (neck).”

Chiefs can find a way to win without Kadarius Toney

Toney has not had a good season by any stretch of the imagination, but he is a threat to rip off a big play at any moment, which is why the Chiefs would likely rather have on the field. Kansas City has won without Toney this year, though, and chances are they will likely be more concerned with the injury updates on Willie Gay and Charles Omenihu than Toney's absence.

Gay plays a huge role at the center of Kansas City's linebacker corps and defense as a whole, while Omenihu's seven sacks were third on the team this season. Losing Toney hurts, but losing either of Gay or Omenihu would hurt even more, and all eyes will be on them over the next day to see whether or not they will be able to tough it out and play in this huge matchup against the Bills.