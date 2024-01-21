Dion Dawkins said that Chris Jones reminds him of Micah Parsons because of how versatile he is as a pass rusher.

The Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills are set to face off in the playoffs for the third time in the Patrick Mahomes-Josh Allen era. All eyes will be on the star quarterbacks but plenty of attention should also be paid to Chris Jones.

The battle of the trenches will heavily be defined by Jones, the Chiefs star who can create a lot of problems for offenses. James Palmer of NFL Network said that Bills left tackle Dion Dawkins compares him to another star defender: Micah Parsons of the Dallas Cowboys.

Interesting comp for Chris Jones from #bills LT Dion Dawkins to me this week. He said Jones is Micah Parsons, but what’s different is Jones’s 6’6 310 pounds. He’s a problem. 😂. More on how Jones can wreck this game on @nflgameday on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/pxbh0G2xrr — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) January 21, 2024

“I was at Dion Dawkins' locker on Friday here in Buffalo talking to the left tackle. And he told me that Josh Allen needs to find the All-Pro Chris Jones before every snap because he told me Chris Jones is essentially Micah Parsons,” Palmer said. “He lines up anywhere on that defensive line and rushes the quarterbacks. But he told me the difference in Jones is he's [6-foot-6], 310 pounds. ‘The dude is a problem,’ Dion Dawkins told me. So the big thing we're looking for is this. Chiefs safety Justin Reed told me over the last several weeks the amount of extra attention that Jones has gotten from offenses, whether it's a tight end or a running back helping slow him down, has changed the way those positions are used in the passing game.”

In 16 games this season, Jones tallied 30 combined tackles, 10.5 sacks and four passes defended. He earned his fifth straight Pro Bowl selection as one of the most important pieces of a very good Chiefs defense.

It's a fascinating comparison to hear. Parsons is a linebacker/edge rusher while Jones often lines up on the interior. Dawkins' view is essentially that both superstars are very versatile in the way they get to QBs — and he's not wrong. Even though he lines up on the outside of the O-line and protects Allen's blind side, he should match up with Jones here and there.

The Bills will have to decide how often to deploy their personnel as extra blockers as they look to slow down Jones and defeat the Chiefs.