Patrick Mahomes' ankle injury was one of the biggest storylines during the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl run. It's once again a story as the Chiefs prepare to begin training camp this weekend. Mahomes, who reported to the team's training camp facility on Tuesday, spoke to reporters about the injury, dropping a major update that will make fans excited. Mahomes said that his ankle “feels great“, per James Palmer of NFL Network.

Mahomes added that he feels healthy now heading into training camp, but that he felt the need to “be careful” with the injury during offseason workouts.

He didn't specify here, but judging by Mahomes' prior comments– when he said the healing process took longer than expected- the ankle was likely still a bit tender during offseason workouts.

It's certainly music to Chiefs fans' ears to hear that Mahomes is healthy heading into camp now, though.

The two-time MVP battled the injury, which he suffered during the team's playoff win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, through the AFC Championship Game and the Super Bowl, aggravating it in the title victory over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Coming off of a season that saw him win his second MVP award while setting career highs in completion percentage and passing yards, Mahomes will not only be looking to help the Chiefs defend their Super Bowl title but also build on another excellent campaign.

Seemingly healthy, Mahomes will have a great chance to do just that. But he- and the Chiefs- will have to test the ankle in training camp first.