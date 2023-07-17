Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes was No. 2 on ESPN's QB rankings in 2022 but this season, he's back at No. 1 heading into the 2023 campaign.

I mean, it does make sense. Mahomes led his team to a Super Bowl title in February and is arguably the face of the NFL. But according to one anonymous coach, there is one thing he does that separates him from the rest of the pack.

Via ESPN:

“He's accurate when uncomfortable, which is probably the hardest thing to do in the NFL,” an NFL offensive coach said. “The game just slows down to the point where he's at his best in the chaos.”

Ain't that a fact. We've seen Mahomes make some absolutely wild throws under immense pressure, whether it's a sidearm toss or scrambling out of trouble to get yards with his legs. The former Texas Tech standout can truly do it all.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Plus, Patrick Mahomes had a better QB rating than any other quarterback not just overall, but also in the red zone and against the blitz, per ESPN.

“He's got everything needed from a great quarterback, and he does those things at a high level all of the time,” an AFC scout said.

Mahomes finished the 22′ campaign with a 67.1% completion rate, throwing for a whopping 5,250 yards, 41 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions en route to winning his second career MVP award while also capturing MVP in the Super Bowl.

That was one of his best seasons yet in terms of passing yards and at just 27, Mahomes is truly in his prime.

Meanwhile, Joe Burrow and Josh Allen were second and third, respectively, on ESPN's list.