The trash talk between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals reached a crescendo during the 2022 NFL Playoffs when Bengals defender Mike Hilton dubbed the Chiefs' stadium ‘Burrowhead.' In the words of NBA Hall of Famer Michael Jordan, Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes took that personally. In a never-before-seen video aired on Netflix's new series ‘Quarterback', Mahomes revealed that he wanted to play the Bengals over the Buffalo Bills in the playoffs because he was “tired of their talking.”

This is why @Netflix “Quarterback” is so cool to watch. Here is Mahomes at his house after the divisional win over the Jags talking about how he thinks they matchup better vs the #Bills but he wants to play the #bengals because he’s a competitor and is “tired of them talking”. pic.twitter.com/d6bpFoKWCd — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) July 12, 2023

“I think the Bengals are better, but I think with all those injuries on the o-line that the Bills have a chance. I mean, I think we match up better versus the Bills, but I want to play the Bengals. I mean, I just want to play them, we haven’t beaten them, and I’m tired of their talking.”

The Chiefs signal-caller was first asked by his father who he thought would win the 2022 Divisional Round matchup between the Bengals and Bills. In a comment that surely won't make Bills fans happy, Mahomes said he thought the Bengals “were better”, adding that he thought the Chiefs matched up better with Buffalo.

Then, NFL fans got some insight into just how personally Mahomes took the ‘Burrowhead' digs. He said, despite believing they were the trickier matchup, that he wanted to play the Bengals to quiet them.

Quiet them, Mahomes did, as he threw for 326 yards and two scores to help power the Chiefs to a win over the Bengals in the AFC title game and an eventual Super Bowl win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

But the trash talk between the Chiefs and Bengals hasn't stopped, as the likes of Cincinnati wideout Ja'Marr Chase, quarterback Joe Burrow and Chiefs star Travis Kelce- and even Mahomes himself– have traded barbs.

The two teams will meet at Arrowhead Stadium in Week 17 of the 2023 season. The Chiefs and the Bills will also meet in Week 14.