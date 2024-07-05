Being part of a dynasty is never easy. It takes a lot of timing and effort just to win one Super Bowl. Doing that four times over makes it more difficult. This is exactly what the Kansas City Chiefs core of Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and Andy Reid did to earn their rings. While there are a lot of reserves that do not get much recognition, their effort in sharpening the stars cannot be invalidated. Chris Oladokun, for instance, is a big reason why the dynasty captured their third Super Bowl against the San Francisco 49ers.

Chris Olakodun was not always a member of the Chiefs. In fact, when he came into the NFL, Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers were the ones that welcomed him. He was picked in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft. But, eventually got cut out of the team's quarterback room. While a lot of signal callers would be disheartened by this, Olakodun had the opportunity of a lifetime.

He was picked up by Andy Reid to be Patrick Mahomes' backup in the Chiefs system. Later on, the signal caller outlined that getting cut from the Steelers may have been a really good blessing in disguise, via Zac Wassink of Yardbarker.

“Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin was very transparent with me. When I got cut, giving me an opportunity to even cut me, earlier than the last cut of the last preseason game just. I could find another opportunity. That was a blessing in disguise. I'll always respect and love Coach Tomlin for that. Because he really did look out for me in terms of that,” Chris Oladokun declared.

The Chiefs: a blessing in disguise for Chris Oladokun

While the Steelers did cut him early, it was not at all bad for him. Actually, the decision to get him out of the roster very early allowed the Chiefs to swoop in and claim him.

“I didn't even get to play in the preseason. That was tough for me but at the same time, I understood we had drafted Kenny in the first round. We had two good veteran backups as well so they were trying to figure out that situation… Legit, I got cut. I even got to my hotel. I was on the phone with the Chiefs,” Oladokun added.

The Chiefs have not given him a lot of playing time throughout the season. In fact, he is usually just assigned to the practice squad and gets elevated to the main roster at times. As of February 15, he has been given a reserve and future contract. There is still a lot of work to do in the Chiefs system and Oladokun will play a vital part in getting their fourth ring come the start of the season. He also gets to learn from an all-time great Patrick Mahomes.