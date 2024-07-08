It has been six seasons since that night that the Dallas Mavericks saw Harrison Barnes play despite being traded to the Sacramento Kings. A lot has happened since then. The squad got a coach who made them break their historic postseason appearance drought. De'Aaron Fox has evolved into one of the best guards in the league and Domantas Sabonis found himself becoming an elite triple-double threat on a nightly basis. However, it looks like the 13-year veteran won't get to see this journey through after he got traded to the San Antonio Spurs.

Harrison Barnes was an integral part of the Kings trade which helped the De'Aaron Fox-led squad land DeMar DeRozan. The veteran will now team up with Chris Paul and Victor Wembanyama to help springboard their chances at title contention. Meanwhile, the Kings are set on taking advantage of their championship window because both De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis are not getting any younger.

Harrison Barnes bids farewell

Before getting shipped out to the Spurs, Barnes had a heartfelt message for the Kings faithful. After all, this is the organization that he called his home for the longest time in his career.

When the video dropped, a huge chunk of Kings fans could not contain their emotion amid Harrison Barnes' departure.

“Harrison Barnes gave the last 6 years of his life to this city. He's been Fox's longest-tenured partner and has shaped and pulled this team out of the worst era of basketball we've seen. (So far) I have unreasonable amounts of love for this man. Thanks for the memories, @hbarnes,” a member of the King's faithful wrote.

The stream of being thankful did not stop there, “Thank you HARRISON BARNES for being a true King!! Definition of True Professional and thank you for being that voice and veteran to lead us back to Kings basketball! Best Wishes HB and thanks for the memories!”

Some were even reminding other fans to not forget about Barnes heading to the Spurs, “Unfortunately, this sentiment has been overshadowed by the DeRozan news. Thanks to Harrison Barnes for everything that he did for the @SacramentoKings! He’s a true professional, and he will forever be loved by Sacramento fans!”

An amazing time with the Kings

Barnes spent six years of his career with the Kings. He has been nothing but helpful to the organization even if they reached rock bottom after failing to reach the postseason for countless years. While his intangibles like leadership and grit always get praised, the production he gave out was also not a slouch.

He played in 399 games and did not disappoint in any one of them. Barnes averaged 14.7 points on a nightly basis. He did all of it with a 47.2% clip from all three levels of scoring. His impact was not just seen through his scoring. Barnes has tallied 4.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists too.

It was a fun stint that he had with the Kings. When he returns with the Spurs, a tribute video is the least that the organization can give him. Hopefully, everything works out well for him.