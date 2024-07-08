Last month, the Boston Celtics capped off one of the most remarkable seasons in NBA history, claiming their first title since 2008. Jrue Holiday's tenacious defense against the Dallas Mavericks‘ stars Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving in the Finals played a crucial role in their triumph, attracting the attention of Jack Black and Kyle Gass of Tenacious D.

Black and Gass awarded Jrue Holiday the second annual “Tenacious D MVP Award,” as announced in a quirky social media post on Tuesday.

Last year, Anthony Davis of the Los Angeles Lakers received the award for being the “most tenacious defender” in the league.

Jrue Holiday in the NBA Finals

Holiday averaged 19 points, 9.5 rebounds, and 4 assists per game in the recently concluded NBA Finals. His exceptional defensive performance set the tone for a dominant series for the Celtics.

He became the first guard to score at least 25 points and grab 10 rebounds while shooting 75% or better from the floor in an NBA Finals game, showing that he can perform on both ends of the court. In Game 2, he scored 26 points, going 9-for-9 in the paint, marking his second-highest scoring game of the season, including both the regular season and playoffs.

In Game 5 of the NBA Finals, Holiday and fellow guard Derrick White limited Doncic and Irving to a combined 43 points. Both Holiday and White were voted to the All-Defensive second team in May, marking White's second consecutive All-Defense selection.

Together, they form one of the league’s toughest backcourts. Holiday is a perennial presence on the All-Defensive team, having earned first-team honors in 2018, 2021, and 2023, and second-team honors in 2019 and 2022.

Jack Black and Kyle Gass visit Jrue Holiday

“For years, the Celtics have been knocking on the door, trying to win that championship, not quite being able to get there,” Black said in a video.

“But this year, there was something different. I wonder what changed this year? I wonder why they were victorious this year?” he continued.

“Jrue Holiday,” the band said simultaneously.

The band also gave the option for Holiday if he wanted it to be personally delivered or just be FedExed but Jack Black added that he would like “to kick it poolside” with the Celtics star.

Holiday was game and Tenacious D delivered the trophy to his doorstep.

In a follow-up video, Jack Black and Kyle Gass visited Jrue Holiday's residence, where Holiday received the award and gave Tenacious D a tour of his home.

The Celtics guard then showed Black and Gass his championship ring from the Milwaukee Bucks and his Olympic gold medal, much to their amazement.

Olympic preparation with Jayson Tatum

Currently, Jrue Holiday is preparing for the Olympics alongside his Celtics teammate Jayson Tatum. Most of the other players on this star-studded roster arrived Friday night in Las Vegas.

Holiday stated that the team's current goal is to win a gold medal. However, he acknowledged that in their younger days, their aspirations mainly revolved around NBA championships. Now that he and Tatum have achieved that milestone together, it has deepened their bond.

After the Olympics, Jrue Holiday will shift his full focus to the upcoming NBA season, where the Celtics aim to become the first team since the Warriors in 2018 and 2019 to repeat as champions. Boston plans to retain all nine key rotation players from last season, marking an uncommon level of roster continuity.

With Derrick White signing his contract extension on Saturday, all five Celtics starters are now under contract until the 2025-26 season.