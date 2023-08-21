The Kansas City Chiefs are currently 1-1 in preseason play and have just one game left before the regular season gets underway. So far, the Chiefs have beaten the Arizona Cardinals and lost to the New Orleans Saints. They have one game left on Saturday against the Cleveland Browns.

Things got ugly for the Cardinals in Saturday's game against the Chiefs. Kansas City ended up winning the game 38-10, and some Chiefs starters, like Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, had their time to shine before coming out to let backups get some action in. There was one play, however, where Mahomes rolled out right and had Kelce wide open down the left side of the field. Mahomes didn't see him, and he posted his hilarious reaction to the play on Twitter.

“Can't believe I missed it..,” Mahomes said on Twitter in response to a photo of how open Kelce was.

The good news for the Chiefs is that missed play obviously didn't affect the outcome of the game. Kansas City got the job done and Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce were able to have some fun in the process.

The Chiefs are the defending Super Bowl champs and once again the favorites to bring home the Lombardi Trophy. Something special is being built in Kansas City right now and there are no signs of the Chiefs slowing down anytime soon.

Kansas City will be in the spotlight for their week one matchup as the Chiefs will host the Detroit Lions on September 7th for the first NFL game of the season.