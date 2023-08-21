Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski has devised an interesting strategy prior to his team's preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs next weekend.

Stefanski said most of his starters will play 20 to 25 snaps against the Chiefs on Saturday, per the Browns' official Twitter account (via BROWNS WIRE's Jacob Roach). It's a drastic change from Cleveland's recent trend of giving starters minimal playing time in the preseason.

we'll see some starters on the field in KC pic.twitter.com/oix6JqtXJv — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) August 20, 2023

“Similar to that Washington (Commanders) game, we'll play the starters probably 20 to 25 plays. There are guys that will hold out from the game as well. But we'll talk about that maybe later in the week,” Kevin Stefanski said on Sunday.

The starters played just several minutes in the Browns' second preseason game against the Washington Commanders two weeks ago. Nevertheless, Cleveland showed potential in moving the sticks in a 17-15 loss to Washington.

On the other hand, the Browns' defense heled their own against the Commanders' offensive line even without the injured Myles Garrett. The Pro Bowl defensive end injured his foot in a recent joint practice with the Philadelphia Eagles. Garrett's demeanor toward autograph-seeking fans and his ability to carry his own gear to the team bus indicate the injury isn't serious.

The Browns also received some good news when Kevin Stefanski said wide receiver Elijah Moore's rib injury isn't a long-term issue. On the other hand, the Browns placed starting tackle Jack Conklin in concussion protocol last week. There has been no word on the 2020 First-Team All-Pro selection's return. Browns fans can only hope Conklin, who missed a combined 12 games in the past two seasons, returns to action soon.

For now, Stefanski's strategy in the preseason game against the Chiefs indicates the regular season is just around the corner.