Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid gave an optimistic update on running back Isiah Pacheco, saying that he could play in Saturday's preseason finale against the Cleveland Browns, according to McKenzie Nelson of KSHB41.

Isiah Pacheco was seen for the first time without a yellow non-contact jersey at practice on Monday, according to Nelson.

Pacheco has been recovering from offseason surgeries on a broken hand and a torn labrum, so it is a good sign that he is not in a non-contact jersey and could play in Saturday's game against the Browns. With there being a time before the Chiefs' season opener against the Detroit Lions, it seems that Pacheco will have a good chance to play without missing regular season games.

For the inside story on the 7 players banned from the NFL, listen below:

The Chiefs have other options like Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Jerick McKinnon, Deneric Prince and La'Mical Perine, who have gotten playing time through the first two preseason games. However, Pacheco proved to be a reliable back for the Chiefs last year once he started getting the bulk of the carries.

Pacheco ended up being the Chiefs' leading rusher last season, so it will be nice to have him back in the fold again.

It will be interesting to see who the second option is behind Pacheco out of Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Jerick McKinnon, Deneric Prince and La'Mical Perine.

As it has been in recent years, the Chiefs are expected to be Super Bowl contenders once again. It will likely be that way as long as Patrick Mahomes is at quarterback. Pacheco being healthy could help the Chiefs start fast in 2023.