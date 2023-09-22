Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs offense haven't had the most dominant of starts to the 2023 season. Although the Chiefs were able to even their record at 1-1 against the Jacksonville Jaguars last week, Mahomes and the offense were once again a tad underwhelming, even with Travis Kelce back in the lineup.

Still, that isn't stopping some NFL pundits from wholeheartedly backing the Chiefs going forward.

Recently, ESPN insider Mina Kimes stopped by First Take to discuss Kansas City's offensive woes and what they might mean for the franchise going forward.

“I enjoy this annual tradition of coming on First Take every fall and getting to be the person who says ‘Are we really going to doubt the Kansas City Chiefs?'” said Kimes.

Indeed, this is not the first time that some have wondered about the viability of the Chiefs' offense early on in a season. In last week's win over the Jaguars, the offense was able to muster just 17 points, with Mahomes throwing two touchdowns against one interception. Still, it's important to remember that this was the first game where Mahomes had his number one target in Kelce, and they were also playing against a solid defense in Jacksonville.

This may not be the offensive start that Kansas City fans had envisioned to 2023 on the heels of last year's Super Bowl victory. However, one would be foolish to cast too much doubt on an offense that features arguably the most talented quarterback and the most talented tight end of all time.