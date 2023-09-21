Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is done thinking about his knee injury which held him out of Week 1. Kelce returned to play in Week 2 after missing the Chiefs season opener versus the Lions while dealing with a hyperextended knee and bone bruising.

During an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show Thursday, Kelce dismissed any worries about his knee saying, “The knee is 100% and I'm not even thinking about it anymore, we're past that. I felt like an absolute idiot not being able to be out there for my team. That's why you always got to make sure that everything's firing in the body.”

"The knee is 100% and I'm not even thinking about it anymore.. I felt like an absolute idiot not being able to be out there for my team" ~ @tkelce #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/NSQdcFD4On — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) September 21, 2023

Travis Kelce's return was crucial for the Chiefs. Without Kelce in Week 1, the Chiefs offense fell flat while struggling with drops and getting open. No Chiefs receiver had more than three receptions or eclipsed over 50 yards on the night.

Though Kelce's stat-line didn't wow in Week 2 when he caught four receptions for 26 yards and a touchdown, his presence certainly helped scare the Jaguars defense more than if he wasn't in the lineup. Now Kelce and the Chiefs are gearing up for their Week 3 game versus the Bears.

This year has gotten off to a slow start due to the All-Pro tight end's knee issues. He is coming off a career year last year when he put up 110 receptions for 1,338 yards and 12 touchdowns. Both his receptions and touchdown totals were career-highs which helped him earn his fourth First Team All-Pro nod and win a second Super Bowl.