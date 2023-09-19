Does Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes have a shot at eclipsing Tom Brady as the most clutch quarterback of all time?

Not a chance according to Skip Bayless. The 8th-year quarterback has had several clutch moments in his career so far such as coming back versus the Texans in the 2018 playoffs, and of course defeating the Eagles in the Super Bowl after trailing by 10 points, but Bayless says they will never equal what Brady has done.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“This is no personal shot at Patrick Mahomes because I think he's a really good kid,” Skip Bayless said. “Speaking of shot, he's got no shot in his life of passing this guy. This guy in New England, Thomas Edward Patrick Brady Jr., won his first six Super Bowls win game-winning drives in the fourth quarter or overtime. That's off the charts clutch. I've always said in totality his clutch-ness even eclipses [Michael] Jordan's clutch-ness just because he had so many more opportunities on the biggest stage,” via FOX Sports Undisputed.

"No shot…Tom Brady's clutchness eclipses Michael Jordan's." Skip Bayless on Patrick Mahomes eventually surpassing the NFL GOAT 🗣️ (via @undisputed)pic.twitter.com/bkBQUskIVB — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 19, 2023

It's true that it will be hard for any quarterback to have had the amount of clutch moments — especially in the playoffs or Super Bowl — that Brady has had. As Bayless said, all six of Brady's Super Bowl wins with the Patriots featured a 4th quarterback comeback. The only time Brady didn't need a comeback to win the Super Bowl was when he beat the Chiefs in 2020 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Brady also had many other clutch moments over the years like coming back twice to defeat the Baltimore Ravens in the 2014 divisional round and overcoming a 24-point deficit versus the Peyton Manning Broncos on Sunday Night Football in 2013, among countless others.

However, it's not necessarily a bad thing if Patrick Mahomes can never be as clutch as Brady. For both the Chiefs and fans, it's a lot more comfortable to have a lead over an opponent than have to come back. Tom Brady's clutch-ness led to many incredible and iconic moments, but it's also nice to dominate or keep a secure lead rather than coming back all the time.