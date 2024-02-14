Nick Allegretti was an unsung hero Sunday.

On Sunday evening, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs hoisted the Lombardi Trophy for the third time in five years after defeating Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 58, played from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. Mahomes overcame a bit of a slow start by his lofty standards to finish the game on a tear, ultimately finding Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman (who joined the team in the middle of the season) for the game winning touchdown in overtime.

One unsung hero for the Chiefs was none other than guard Nick Allegretti, who started the game in place of All-Pro Joe Thuney, and did an admirable job of holding his own against a vaunted 49ers defensive front. Now, it has been revealed that Allegretti actually tore his UCL in his elbow during the second quarter, but astonishingly remained in the game to finish playing all 79 snaps en route to the victory, per Tom Pelissero of The NFL Network on X, the social media platform formerly referred to as Twitter. An MRI on Tuesday revealed the full tear, per Pelissero.

By staying in the game and helping his team compete for the victory, Allegretti won his third Super Bowl. Meanwhile, Mahomes has already established himself on the Mount Rushmore of all time NFL quarterbacks, if he wasn't already there (some would argue that he was).

The Chiefs will now shoot for a rare three-peat next season, when they figure to be even stronger after a full 2024 offseason to retool.