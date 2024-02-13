Mahomes won Super Bowl MVP while Butker now holds the record for longest field goal in the championship with 57 yards.

Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes was on The Pat McAfee show Tuesday where he talked about this past Sunday's Super Bowl against the San Francisco 49ers and his relationship between himself and kicker Harrison Butker. It might be better to say a lack of relationship as the Super Bowl MVP said that he does not talk to Butker “all year long.”

“Honestly I don’t talk to Harrison all year long man I just let him do his thing,” Mahomes said. ‘But I know if I can just cross that 40 man, if I cross that 40 he's going to put it through there. I know if you saw in the game I got a little pressure, threw it short and knew Harrison was going to knock it through.

"I don't talk to Harrison Butker all year and I just let him do his thing" ~ @PatrickMahomes Don't talk to em 😂😂 #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/HlfhcgMspB — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) February 13, 2024

The funny quote from Mahomes prompted McAfee to respond with “Don’t talk to him? Don’t be a d— go say hello jeez.” Mahomes would even dig the hole deeper and say that they would be right next to each other in teem meetings and not say anything to each other.

“We sit right beside each other in team meetings and I don’t say one word to him only before the season and after the season,” Mahomes said.

A great season for Butker with the Chiefs

Besides the hilarious insight, what makes it even more ironic is that the two were arguably the most impactful individual players on the field. Mahomes obviously was incredible as he led the Chiefs to victory on the game-winning drive to go along with 333 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception.

Butker on the other hand was exceptional as he had two field goal from more than 50 yards in the Super Bowl with the 57-yarder being the longest in the championship game's history. It adds on to a great season for the kicker as he made 44 of his 46 attempts, making all 15 from more than 40 yards, and making all seven from more than 50 yards.

What a freaking season from Harrison Butker this year: ▫️44-of-46 on all field goals (95.7%)

▫️15-of-15 on field goals of 40+ yards

▫️7-of-7 on field goals of 50+ yards

▫️46-of-46 on extra points

▫️2 field goals from 50+ yards in the Super Bowl

▫️the longest field goal in Super… pic.twitter.com/ZMRTgzq0WG — Field Yates (@FieldYates) February 12, 2024

Mahomes says “I don't think there was a moment of doubt”

The Chiefs had another comeback in the Super Bowl as they were down 10-0 early in the game and were eventually down three after the 49ers kicked a field goal in overtime. For Mahomes, he said on the Pat McAfee show that there was no “moment of doubt,” but acknowledged the “trying times” during the regular season when they were considered underdogs.

“I don’t think there was a moment of doubt. I definitely think there was some trying times, times where we were really trying to battle through adversity, but we knew we could still win the AFC West and we always thought if we got in the tournament we’d have a chance to go out there and win it all,” Mahomes said. “That last Cincinnati game that we played and we kinda got the offense moving at least a little bit. Honestly for me the energy that we had that game that the starters didn’t play, that kind of showed me lets just have fun let's enjoy it, if were going to go down let's go down playing the way the Kansas City Chiefs play.”

Speeches from Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and Chris Jones

It has been widely reported about the speech that Chiefs star Travis Kelce gave to his team, but there was also some given by other star Chris Jones and Mahomes himself. He mentioned that Kelce's was “pure emotion” and didn't know how to top his and Jones' dialogue.

“It was me, Chris Jones, and Trav (Travis Kelce). Chris started it off, Chris’s speech was amazing man. He’s always the funny guy that enjoys life but he was real serious and he kept it light but he really got the team going,” Mahomes said. “Then Trav went, I mean pure emotion, you can’t fake the amount of emotion that man has, like you said, to have people tearing up, then I have to go last, and I’m like man how do I even follow that.”

"Travis Kelce's speech was pure emotion and he had the guys tearing up" ~ @PatrickMahomes #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/gID3muR99F — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) February 13, 2024

It was an amazing path to the Super Bowl as Kansas City beat the Miami Dolphins at home in the wildcard round, went on to defeat the Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens on the road, then beat the No. 1 seed in the NFC to win Mahomes' third Super Bowl. There is no doubt that with players like him, Kelce, Jones, and head coach Andy Reid at the helm, they could very well be back next season.