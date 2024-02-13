Tom Brady reacts to Chiefs' Travis Kelce-Andy Reid altercation during Super Bowl
Kelce had one receiving yard in the first half, but finished the game with 93 yards.
Besides the Kansas City Chiefs winning the Super Bowl last Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers, 25-22, to capture their second straight championship, the biggest story coming out of the game was the heated exchange between Travis Kelce and Andy Reid. A former player who knows a thing or two about Super Bowls in Tom Brady was on his podcast “Let's Go!” with Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray and said there will always be “little family issues” in high-emotion situations like the Super Bowl.
“There’s always little family issues, of course I don’t mind seeing it because I was a part of a lot of those things. You’re thinking emotions are so high, you are definitely not centered and balanced, you're not in a meditative state at that point,” Brady said. “You are fully determined to go out there and win. I think a lot of things that are said during games people should just let them fly off their back and I actually think Coach Reid handled it just awesome like he always does. He just said you know I was a little off balance and Travis is such a competitor, I love that because it speaks to his leadership ability. Because some coaches would get so sensitive and oh you embarrassed me you did that.”
As said before, Brady has been integral in winning seven Super Bowls and being in 10 total appearances, so he has seen every walk of life and heated exchanges in his time. Even himself has been on the instigating side of it, so him seeing Kelce and Reid have that argument was not anything new for him.
Andy Reid said that Travis Kelce “caught him off balance”
Even Chiefs head coach Andy Reid himself said after the game that the contact Kelce made with him that looked like he was falling in slow-motion, was worse than it looked. He further mentioned that he was just “caught off balance” and that Kelce was telling him to put the tight end in so he can score according to Adam Teicher of ESPN.
“He caught me off balance,” Reid said. “I wasn't watching. He was really coming over [and saying], ‘Just put me in, I'll score. I'll score.' So, that's really what it was. I love that. It's not the first time. I appreciate him…The part I love is he loves to play the game and he wants to help his team win. It's not a selfish thing. That's not what it is. I understand that. As much as he bumps into me, I get after him and we understand that. He just caught me off balance.”
Kelce calls Reid “one of the best leaders of men” he's ever seen on Chiefs
It was a frustrating start for the all-time great tight end as he only had one receiving yard in the first half, but then would explode in the second half and overtime to combine for 92 yards. For Kelce, he said to the media after the game that his head coach in Reid is “one of the best leaders of men” and “how much passion” he has for this Chiefs team.
“I didn't care about my catches,” Kelce said. “I just wanted to, I wanted the score to be different. Coach has asked us to speak our minds and I just wanted to let him know how much passion I had for this team. He's one of the best leaders of men I've ever seen in my life. And he's helped me a lot with that, with channeling that emotion, with channeling that passion. I owe my entire career to that guy and being able to kind of control how emotional I get and just love him.”
At the end of the day, the Chiefs got it done adding to the legacy of Reid, Kelce, and star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, collecting their third piece of hardware with Kansas City. There is no doubt that this same team will be in contention for another next season with all three in place.