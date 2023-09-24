Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs have not exactly gotten off to the start that they want. For one, the team has started 1-1 in the season, with a loss to the Detroit Lions in the season opener. Their lone win against the Jacksonville Jaguars was an ugly slugfest that was atypical from their offense.

The Chiefs have a chance to bounce back in Week 3 against a Chicago Bears unit that's mightily struggling this season. However, one of Mahomes' best weapons, running back Isiah Pacheco, was listed on their injury list before the week. Thankfully, it seems like Pacheco is ready to suit up for Week 3, per Adam Schefter.

“Chiefs' RB Isiah Pacheco, listed as questionable for Sunday due to a hamstring injury, is expected to play vs. the Bears, per source.”

In addition, Ian Rapoport said that WR Kadarius Toney will be a game time decision for the Chiefs. Toney suffered a toe injury days before their game against the Bears.

“#Chiefs RB Isiah Pacheco (hamstring) is listed as questionable, but he should be good to go, source said. WR Kadarius Toney (toe) is a game-time decision.”

Pacheco is the team's lead running back, but his speed hasn't been as effective as it was last season. Still, the Chiefs greatly benefit from his presence and his pass-catching abilities out of the backfield. He's the perfect running back for a player of Mahomes' caliber. Meanwhile, after a brutally terrible game against the Lions, Kadarius Toney bounced back a bit in Week 2, catching 5 passes for 35 yards.

The Chiefs, at the very least, welcomed back star tight end Travis Kelce and star DT Chris Jones. Both players should play better this week after a week's worth of practice and a game under their belt this season. Barring a severe drop in their performance, the Chiefs should handily beat the struggling Bears.