Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson isn't sweating too much his team's 17-9 home loss at the hands of Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. Pederson showed calmness amid the loss when he spoke to reporters following the Chiefs game, as he put things into proper perspective (h/t John Oehser of NFL.com).

“I mean, my gosh. It's Week 2, we're 1-1 and we're in a great spot. We lost to a good football team today. We didn't play great, the Jaguars sideline boss said.

“Guys know that guys are going to rally, guys are going to bounce back. We're going to be better next week. We have a lot of football ahead of us. That's the exciting part about it. Those guys are ticked off in there. They're mad. And they know it. But it's so early in this season that one game's not going to define who we are and it's not going to define our season.”

After scoring over 30 [points in Week 1's victory against the Indianapolis Colts on the road, Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars struggled to put points on the board versus the reigning Super Bowl champions. Lawrence went just 22-for-41 for 216 passing yards with zero touchdowns, while also getting sacked four times for a loss of 18 yards. The Jaguars also converted just three of 12 third-down opportunities.

But then again, like what Pederson said, it is still too early in the 2023 NFL season to make any hasty projection. Jacksonville is still fine. The Jaguars even remain seated on top of the AFC South division with a 1-1 record after two weeks. They can bounce back right away in Week 3 versus the winless Houston Texans at home.