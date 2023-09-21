The Kansas City Chiefs are looking to climb over the .500 mark in Week 3 against the Chicago Bears. Wide receiver Kadarius Toney is questionable with a toe injury though. He is not practicing Thursday according to Nick Jacobs of KSHB 41 News, adding further uncertainty to his status for Sunday's contest.

Toney endured his share of struggles in the Chiefs' Week 1 loss to the Detroit Lions. Still, he's a key receiver for Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City's offensive attack. If he doesn't play Sunday, the Chiefs passing game will have question marks. Travis Kelce returned in Week 2 which certainly helps matters, but monitoring Toney's status will still be of the utmost importance.

Chiefs: Kadarius Toney questionable for Week 3

Toney has recorded six receptions for 36 yards so far in 2023. He has yet to score a touchdown. In Week 1, dropped passes were an issue for the former New York Giants receiver. It should be noted that Toney was coming back from an injury and may have still been finding his rhythm once agin.

In the end, Kansas City still believes in his ability. He displayed signs of stardom with the Giants and could become a reliable receiver with Patrick Mahomes now throwing him the ball with the Chiefs.

The Chiefs feature enough depth to still take care of business against the Bears even if Toney misses the game. Nevertheless, Kansas City surely hopes he will be ready to go on Sunday.

We will continue to monitor and provide updates on Kadarius Toney as they are made available.