Travis Kelce went all out for Valentine's Day.

Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs are currently riding high after their most recent championship victory, knocking off George Kittle and the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 58 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on February 11. After somewhat of a pedestrian regular season, at least by his Hall of Fame standards, Kelce largely returned to form in the postseason, including in the Chiefs' Super Bowl victory, making several huge catches for Kansas City down the stretch of regulation and in overtime.

Of course, throughout the year, the majority of the headlines around Travis Kelce have detailed his relationship with pop star singer Taylor Swift, who made a mad dash from her concert in Tokyo, Japan all the way to Las Vegas to support Kelce as he and his teammates raised the Lombardi Trophy. Last week marked the first Valentine's Day together for the couple, and it appears that Kelce went all out on splurging for gifts to give Swift.

“Travis spent $2,100 on a stunning arrangement of 250 Eternity roses, which minimal care and attention, can last a whole year,” reported Steve Brenner of The Sun. “…Taylor was treated to another $2,100, this time consisting of a vibrant hot pink arrangement. And a fantastic floral treble was complete with a handmade, $3,100 rose sculpture by luxury design company Perigold.”

It seems that Travis Kelce has fully committed both his heart and his wallet to the pop sensation, who has since continued her “Eras” Tour overseas, now in Australia. Meanwhile, the Chiefs will hope to go for a rare three-peat next year.