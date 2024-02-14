Travis Kelce loved to see Taylor Swift's beer chug.

The Kansas City Chiefs took down the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday for yet another Super Bowl victory. Taylor Swift was in attendance to see Travis Kelce and the Chiefs get the job done, and at one point in the game, she was shown on the jumbotron chugging a beer. Kelce wasn't able to pay much attention to it live as him and the Chiefs were busy winning another Super Bowl, but he discussed it on his podcast that he does with his brother, Jason Kelce.

Jason Kelce was up in the suite with Taylor Swift, and there were also numerous other celebrities up there. He had a good view of the beer chug that happened during the Chiefs-49ers Super Bowl, and him and Travis talked about it on their latest episode of New Heights.

“I’m not going to lie, I didn’t know what was going on at first, I was sitting behind them and I saw them go for the drinks, and was like oh this is happening, chug, chug, chug she’s getting after it,” Jason Kelce said on the show. “It’s not her first rodeo.”

This isn't typically what the public sees from Taylor Swift, but now that she is dating the Chiefs star, we have seen another side of her come out. It's fun to see for most people.

“Oh this on the jumbotron nice, and then the slam down, she’s done this before,” Travis Kelce said. “She’s a pro.”

Taylor Swift can't chug quite as fast as Travis and Jason can, but she's getting there. Numerous videos of the three of them surfaced on social media while they were out celebrating the Super Bowl win in Las Vegas, and it certainly looked like Jason had quite a few chugs throughout the night. If the Chiefs are going to keep winning Super Bowls, we'll probably see more of it from T Swift as well.